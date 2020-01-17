|
Francis Eugene "Gene" Dulac
January 15, 2020
Francis Eugene "Gene" Dulac left his earthly life on January 15, 2020 with his family by his side. Born in Hanover, NH he moved to the area in 1978. He was a teacher in the Volusia County School District for over 34 years, with most of his teaching at DeLand Middle School in agricultural science before retiring . His notable achievements were being a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and serving as a director of the Volusia County Fairgrounds. He was involved with F.F.A, The Volusia Stock Show Syndicate, V.T.O., and Vol.Co. Agricultural Teachers Assoc. Gene is survived by his wife of 28 yrs. Amereen who was the love of his life. Also surviving are his sons, Frankie (Amy Dulac), Joel R. Dulac, John (Michele Sobo)l, Casey Sobol Korkus, daughters, Tarayn Korkus, Sarah (Don Bass), a brother, John & Sybil Dulac, Robert F. & Tink Osgood, and a sister, Jacqueline Minard, 9 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. There will be a viewing on Sunday, January 19, 2020 from 2-5pm at Lankford Funeral Home with Mass at St. Peter Catholic Church on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 at 10:30am. A celebration of life will take place immediately following at the Volusia County Fairgrounds, Talton Exhibit Hall. In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation in Genes name to the Volusia County Fair Association, 3150 E, New York Ave., Deland, FL 32724 . The donations will be used to provide scholarships to students. Please visit www.lankfordfuneralhome.com to leave a message of support for his family.
