|
|
Francis George DuBrule
Feb.22,1940 - Feb.14,2020
Francis George "Pancho" DuBrule passed away recently on Valentines Day 2020. "Frank", as he was known to most in his life was at 79 years strong and only 8 days from his 80th Birthday. Born in Ogdensburg, New York in 1940 he was the son of Arthur DuBrule and Emilda Monsion and was the youngest sibling to three brothers and two sisters. Frank served in the military as a soldier in the Army and worked in Army hospitals during his service years. After his service years he graduated college from George Washington Univ. In 1962 Frank relocated to Daytona Beach where he fell in love with the ocean, sailing, and his forever-favorite passion of real estate. He married Janet Lou Thomas in 1966 and had two sons from the marriage, Thomas Michael and Matthew Francis.
Frank was an avid sailor making several trips to the Bahamas and exploring much of the South Atlantic and parts unknown throughout the seventies and eighties. Franks earnest passion was for real estate and he was the founding member of Sea Coast Real Estate as a Real Estate Broker. He was constantly viewing, assessing, purchasing, renting, and selling Real Estate.
In his later years and while always being "semi-retired" he began his decades long adventures with world wide travels that took him around the globe some six times to numerous destinations via cruise ships and continental driving. He was quick to strike up a conversation with locals in any locale and eager to understand the cultures and history of any place he would visit. He loved to laugh and enjoyed his extensive travels making life long friends along the way. He was designated as the life of the party in many of his traveling circles and was always able to share stories that could captivate any group or individuals with exploits from his traveling adventures, personal saga's, and sailing misadventures.
At Frank's request his ashes will be spread along the Intra-Coastal Waterway and the Atlantic Ocean. He is survived by his two sons and three grandchildren.
May the wind always be at your back, your sails always full, and the sun upon your face.
May the winds of destiny carry you aloft to forever dance among the stars.
Love You Pancho
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2020