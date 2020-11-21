Francis Heredeen
Mar. 9, 1934 - Sep. 30, 2020
Francis "Franko" Heredeen, aka Opa, of South Daytona Beach, passed at the age of 86 on September 30, 2020, comfortably on his terms surrounded by those who love him. Franko was born March 9, 1934 in Massachusetts. He honorably served his country in the United States Army and retired as a Master Sergeant after "20 years 40 hours and 17 minutes" of service including serving 2 tours in Vietnam and Korea. A Graveside Service will be held at 2:30pm on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery, 5525 US 1, Mims, FL 32754 and A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 5:30pm also on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Carriage Cove Clubhouse, 1 Carriage Cove Way, Daytona Beach, FL 32119.
