Francis Joseph Zak

01/03/1937 - 03/08/2019

Francis Joseph Zak, "Frank" died at home on March 8th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 3rd, 1937 in Bridgeport CT to Joseph & Mary Zak. Frank married the love of his life, Roseann, "Rena" on November 7th, 1959. They went on to have 6 wonderful children and 13 grandchildren. Frank lived a life of service. From his time in the Navy, to becoming a police Detective with the Bridgeport CT police department. Frank had a deep and abiding faith that he shared with most everyone he met. For many years he was an active member in service at Our Lady of Good Hope church in Camden, ME and 8 years of service in volunteering with the Mid-Coast Hospitality House in Rockport, ME. He was also an active member of Sacred Heart Church in New Smyrna Beach, FL during his later years serving with the bereavement group. Frank lived a full, happy and joyous life. There were many joy filled occasions centering around Frank cooking in the kitchen with his family. He was a lover of the outdoors; camping with his kids, hunting in the Maine woods, playing golf with his boys but what he cherished the most was being by his beautiful wife Rena's side in all things. Frank is survived by his ever-loving wife Rena, their children and their spouses, Joseph Zak and his wife Paula of Maine, Christopher Zak of CT, Vincent Zak and his wife Emily Jordhamo of CT, Stephen Zak and his husband Tom Kroll of MN, Jonathan Zak of FL, Elizabeth Zak and her husband Michael Gross of ME. Grandchildren; Joseph Zak, Anthony Zak, Christopher Zak of ME, Mia Zak, Jackson Zak of CT, Tristan Zak, Daniel Zak, MaryClaire Zak, Margaret Rose Zak of MN, Josee Zak of FL, Jacob Gross and Caileigh Gross of ME. His siblings and their spouses; Edward Zak of CT, Geraldine Misurale and her husband Lou of CT, Merilou Dembak and her husband Bill of CT. Along with many, many loving nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws and friends. Frank is predeceased by his parents Joseph & Mary Zak and his beautiful grandson Jeremy Francis Zak. Visitation will be on Friday March 15th at 9:00am at Baldwin Brothers Funeral home New Smyrna Beach FL, followed by the funeral mass at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church New Smyrna Beach FL. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to: Catholic Relief Services.





Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019