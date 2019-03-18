|
|
Frank A. Benham III
08/10/1943 - 03/12/2019
Frank A. Benham III (75), of Palm Coast, FL passed away peacefully on March 12, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born on August 10, 1943 in Melrose, MA to the late Frank A. Benham Jr. and Pauline Benham (Bennett). He received his Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from Worcester Polytechnic Institute, a Master of Science Degree in Civil Engineering from MIT and was a member of the American Society of Civil Engineers. Frank had a 40+ year career as an engineer and information technology manager at Exxon Mobil and as a consultant with Carmagen Engineering. The majority of his career was spent in New Jersey with several overseas assignments in Aruba, London, Paris and Thailand. While living in Brookside, NJ, he served on the local Zoning Board of Adjustment for 18 years and also served as President of the local library Board of Trustees. In 2005, Frank moved to Palm Coast where he became active locally. He was a charter member and co-leader of the Grand Haven Citizens Emergency Response Team (CERT) and served as chairman on the Flagler County CERT Advisory Council. He was also a member of the Flagler Emergency Management Volunteers (FEMV). Frank enjoyed traveling, playing croquet, exploring new technology and was a life-long Patriots and Red Sox fan, but his greatest loves in life were his wife, children and grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Paula; children, Rebecca and Peter (with wife Stacy); grandchildren, Paige and Rhys; sister, Brenda Benham Kimball; nieces, Debbie Locker and Tracy Ricci. In lieu of flowers, donations in Frank's memory may be made to Worcester Polytechnic Institute, c/o University Advancement, 100 Institute Road, Worcester, MA 01609 or online at www.wpi.edu/+give. Funds may be designated to civil engineering in his name. Donations in his memory may also be made to Dr. Wolpin's Research Fund for Pancreatic Cancer Research (memo line) at the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Attn: Angelle Kettlewell, 10 Brookline Place West, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445 or www.danafarber.org. A celebration of life will be held on Monday, April 8, 2019, at 11:00am. Friends may gather from 10:00am until service time at the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home. To express online condolences please go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2019