Frank Abbott Pierce II
09/23/1924 - 04/22/2020
Frank Abbott Pierce, 95, passed peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 in Kansas City, MO. Frank was born and raised in Minneapolis and served in the Navy in World War II aboard the destroyer USS La Vallette (DD 448), whose battle record was commended by Fleet Admiral Nimitz as "an inspiration to all hands." After the war, Frank attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a B.S. in mechanical engineering. He married Grace Langston Stuefer of Edina on June 26, 1954 and they had two sons: Frank III and John. He worked for a variety of engineering firms but was most proud of his service to the Boy Scouts of America. He started Troop 14 in Santa Clara, Calif. and served as its first Scoutmaster. He remained active with the Scouts when he and Grace moved to Kentucky and Florida, where he received the Silver Beaver Award for distinguished service from the North Florida Council. Frank also served as a Blue and Gold Officer helping young men and women gain admission to the U.S. Naval Academy. He was most recently a member of the Ormond Beach Presbyterian Church. Most of all, Frank will be remembered for his fierce love of country and the armed forces, his dedication to developing the character of young men and women, and his full and active life as a devoted husband and father. He was predeceased by his son, Frank III and is survived by his wife, Grace, of 65 years; son: John (Marcia) of Owings Mills; daughter-in-law: Ann of Kansas City; three grandsons: Ben (Amanda) of Durham, Michael of Raytown, and Frank IV (Anastasia) of Lee's Summit; granddaughter: Maggie of Severna Park; and three great-grandchildren: Collins, Felicity, and Garrett. A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in the Kansas City area at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Boy Scouts of America or to a charity of your choice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 8 to May 10, 2020.