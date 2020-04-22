|
|
Frank Bonomo
August 30, 1925 - April 11, 2020
Frank Bonomo, 94, of Edgewater, FL and Danbury, CT died from the Covid-19 Virus on April 11, 2020 at Danbury Hospital. He was a resident at Maplewood of Danbury. He was born in Newark, NJ on August 30, 1925, son of Frank Bonomo Sr. and Mary (Nazzaro) Bonomo. At 17, he joined the Navy and served during WW2. Mr. Bonomo held many supervisory positions throughout his career. He retired from the Perkin-Elmer Corporation after 20 years of service.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Edgewater, a son, Gary Bonomo of Southbury, a daughter, Sharon Bourdette and her husband Len of New Milford, stepsons David Jeppe and his wife Alice of Ohio, Martin Jeppe and his partner DeeDee of Alabama and a stepdaughter, Jan Kotila and her husband Gary of Ohio. His 5 grandchildren, Bryan Bourdette, Nicole Bourdette-Kosmider and her husband Arthur and Katherine, Lauren & Carolyn Bonomo. Also his brother Joe and his wife Lucy of New Jersey and many nieces & nephews. He was predeceased by his 1st wife of 59 years, Grace, brothers Chester, Nino & Pat and 2 sisters, Millie & Mary. Frank was a mentor for the Junior Achievement Program, a volunteer for Halifax Health Hospice in Florida and in his younger years, a volunteer Constable for the Danbury Police Department. He enjoyed woodworking and won awards for many of the boats he constructed from scratch. Frank loved Florida and enjoyed 32 years of retirement there with many good friends. Contributions can be made in Frank's memory to Halifax Health Hospice, 4140 South Ridgewood Avenue, Edgewater, FL 32141. A memorial service will be held at a future date once the Covid restriction has ended.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020