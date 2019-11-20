|
Frank C. Colby
November 7, 2019
Frank C. Colby, age 53, of Palm Coast, FL, passed away unexpectedly on November 7, 2019. He was born in Miami, FL, the son of Cecil and Gerry Colby. In 2006 he moved to Palm Coast where he worked alongside his father and brother at CC Colby Upholstery & Auto Trim in Ormond Beach, where he was a Master craftsman of upholstery & auto trim. Frank also loved fishing, basketball and cars, especially '66 Nova's. He also was a member of the Palm Coast Elks Lodge #2709. Frank is survived by his parents, Cecil and Gerry; brother, Victor (Lori); nieces, Jordan and Jessica Colby; uncle, Tom Parkman; aunt, Ginger Mallory; sister-in-law, Maggie Colby; numerous cousins, other family and friends. A Celebration of Life service for Frank will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 1:00 pm at Clymer Funeral Home and Cremation, 39 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast, FL, with his visitation starting at 12 noon. The family has asked that donations be made to the Humane Society of United States. The family has entrusted arrangements to Clymer Funeral Home and Cremations. Online condolences can be made at www. clymerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019