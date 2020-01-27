|
Frank "Bud" Cone
January 23, 2020
Frank "Bud" Paul Cone, 84, passed away Thursday January 23, 2020. Frank was a Daytona native arriving here with his parents at the age of 6 months. Frank owned and operated "Bud Cone's Wheel and Brake Shop" for over 45 years. He retired in 1999. Frank was an active member of Our Lady of Lourdes Church in Daytona Beach and Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Port Orange where he volunteered in the thrift store for many years. Frank was an avid golfer for many years at PBCC. The highlight of his love of golfing came when he made a HOLE IN ONE on the 8th hole at Pelican Bay Country Club. He is survived by his loving wife Carole Cone. He was predeceased by his first wife, Mary Theresa Cone. He is survived by his seven children; his son, Dan and Michelle, grandchildren; Megan, Kathleen and Mathew, his daughter, Ann Bowman, grandchild, Lee, his son, Martin and Chris, grandchildren, Taylor, Pierce and Carly, his daughter, Maureen and Dwight, grandchildren, Mitchell, Griffin and Mary, his daughter, Cynthia Kline, grandchildren, Austin, Parker and Reese, his daughter, Tricia Cone and Tim and his son Frank Cone and Jason. He is also survived by Carole's children, daughter, Colleen and Mark, grandchildren, Sean, Emma and Will, son, Patrick and Laurie, grandchildren, Jared, Justin, Jake and Julie, daughter, Caroline, grandchildren, Devon, Kelsey, Taylor, Alexa and Riley, and son, Daniel, Grandchildren, Audrey, Gavin, Quinlan and Evelyn, and 3 great grandchildren, Devin, Sophia and Leo. A celebration of Frank's life will be Thursday Jan. 30, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange, 1201 Dunlawton Ave from 4:00 -7:00 pm. A funeral mass will be celebrated 8:30 AM Friday Jan, 31, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church in Port Orange. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the . He was a wonderful father, grandfather and husband. Everyone loved Frank and he never had a bad word to say about anyone. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.
