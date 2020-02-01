|
Frank Dolney
Apr. 28, 1936 - Jan. 28, 2020
Frank Dolney, 83, of Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Ponce Inlet, Florida. Frank Dolney was born April 28, 1936 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Rose (née Vincent), originally of Hayes, Michigan and Frank Dolney, originally of Youngstown, Ohio. His parents settled in the Greenpoint area of Brooklyn. Frank graduated Brooklyn High School of Automotive Trades. He married Doris (née Rosenbaum) on February 2, 1980 in Sayville, NY. Frank served as a firefighter for the New York Fire Department until his retirement in 1975. He and Doris then moved to Hernando Beach where he became the Fire Chief of the Hernando Beach Volunteer Fire Department. He also served as a dispatcher for the Professional Firefighters of Spring Hill until his retirement in 1998. He was a member of the United States Coast Guard Auxiliary in Hernando County for 20 years and founding member of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles. Frank received numerous awards and recognition throughout his over 38 years of service as a firefighter. Frank is preceded in death by his son, James Dolney and his parents. Frank is survived by his beautiful wife of 40 years, Doris; sons Frank of Florida, Kenneth and his wife Suzanne of New York; his step-children; Michael Piper, Anthony Piper (Abby) and Kimberly Schink (Michael); brothers and sisters Michael (Gigi), Edward (Connie), Barbara and Rosemary; grandchildren: Frank Dolney, Sarah Dolney, Piper, Rachel, Hannah and Nicolette Schlink, Mason and Hannah Piper; numerous grand and great-grandchildren; nephews: Christopher and Thomas. Visitation will be 10:00AM Friday, February 7, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, FL. Funeral services will be held 10:30 Friday, February 7, 2020 at Lohman Funeral Home, 1201 Dunlawton Ave., Port Orange, FL with the Chaplin Mark Spivey, officiating. Memorials may be given to Halifax Health Hospice. The family of Frank Dolney wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Halifax Health Hospice.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 1 to Feb. 2, 2020