Frank E. Hambrick, Jr.4/13/43 - 7/15/2020Frank Hambrick 77, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by those who loved him most. Frank was born April 13, 1943 in Roanoke, Virginia to Frank E. Hambrick and Kathryn Marie Hambrick. He graduated from Sevilla High School in Spain where he lettered in four sports. Frank was honorably discharged from the US Air Force as a Sargent and subsequently joined the Ormond Beach Police and Fire Department. Frank retired as an Ormond Beach Police Captain. He also worked another ten years for Volusia County Schools as a Campus Advisor.Frank is survived by his wife, Susan McAlister Hambrick; daughters, Kathleen Clay (Steve) and Elizabeth Hambrick (Lizzy); and bonus kids, Savahannah, Ben, Benjamin and Hazel. He also leaves a cherished sister, Katie Fessler (Ron) in Winter Springs, FL.Frank loved Sanibel Island, helping anyone, porch sitting with friends, fried chicken and Coors Light. Not necessarily in that order.The family would like to thank each friend and neighbor for the outpouring of kindness.There will be no service. Frank will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery.