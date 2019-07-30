|
Frank G. Bonfiglio
February 27, 1921 - July 30, 2019
Frank G. Bonfiglio, 98, New Smyrna Beach, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Advent Health, Daytona Beach. Mr. Bonfiglio, an Army veteran of World War II, was born in Boston, MA and moved to the area in 1986 from Belmont, MA. He was a supervisor in the Motor Vehicle Division for the U.S. Postal Service in Boston before his retirement and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. He was also a member of Hidden Pines Homeowners Association, New Smyrna Beach, where he formerly served on the Board of Directors and an avid golfer. Survivors include two sons, Frank G., Jr. of New Smyrna Beach and John (Elaine) of Stoughton, MA; three grandchildren, Paul and Jay Bonfiglio and Laura Vincent and six great grandchildren, Sean and Mark Vincent, Nathan, Kevin, Leah and Brooke Bonfiglio. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A. and great grandson, Robert Bonfiglio. Visitation will be from 6PM to 8PM with a Wake service at 7:30 PM on Friday, August 2, 2019 at Dudley Funeral Home, New Smyrna Beach. Mass of Christian Burial will be 9 AM Saturday, August 3, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Smyrna Beach. Cremation will be by Dudley Crematory, New Smyrna Beach.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 30 to July 31, 2019