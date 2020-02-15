|
Frank Hogan (Dewitt)
January 28, 2020
Frank Hogan (Dewitt), 86, of Ocala, FL, passed away at home on January 28, 2020. He was born in Sanford, FL and moved to Daytona in 1944 and lived there until 2005. He served in the Airforce, then retired as a foreman at FPL and became a reserve police officer for the DBPD for 25 years. He graduated from Mainland High School in 1953. He was a member of White Chapel Church of God, and was a Sunday School teacher & Youth Leader. Frank was inducted into the Volusia County Softball League hall of fame. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlotte W. Hogan; his children Fonda Reeves and Yulonda Hogan of Daytona Beach, FL; Scott Hogan of Vero Beach, FL; Shawn Hogan of Daytona Beach, FL; Tonya Bartley of Gastonia, NC; Brian Hogan (Lalita) of Ocala, FL; Jeff Hogan (Trish) of Lakeland, FL; brothers Jamie Hogan of Daytona, FL and Bruce Hogan of Daytona, and a sister, Kathryn Mann of Daytona, along with 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by his parents Fred W. and Margaret Hogan, Daytona; brothers Fred Hogan of Daytona and Herschel Hogan of DeLand. The funeral service will be held at White Chapel Church of God at 1:00 p.m. on February 22, 2020 with Greg Sempsrott officiating. Memorial donations may be made to White Chapel Church, 1730 S. Ridgewood Ave., South Daytona, Florida 32119.
