Frank J. Taylor Jr.July 17, 1920 - Nov. 22, 2020Frank James Taylor Jr., 100, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Sunday, November 22, 2020. Frank was born on July 17, 1920 in Jackson, Michigan to Frank J. and Lillian Burton Taylor.Frank served his country in World War II with Company C in the Pacific Theatre. Frank was employed by the Michigan Bell Telephone Company and then Southern Bell as an installation supervisor. Retiring after 43 years, Frank joined his wife, Winifred, in the management of Taylor Health Foods in New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Frank was a remarkable individual and active all of his 100 years.Frank was preceded in death by his wife of 74 years, Winifred Hackett Taylor, and their son, Robert Alan Taylor. Frank is survived by his son, Frank James Taylor III "Jim" and his wife Dede of Birmingham, Michigan. Frank is also survived by 2 granddaughters, Stephanie (Jon) Greene and Dr. Sara Taylor, and 2 great-grandsons, Andrew and Ryan. Frank will be greatly missed by his family and many friends.Services for Frank will be private and will be held at Hillcrest Cemetery in Jackson, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Halifax Hospice in Port Orange, Florida.