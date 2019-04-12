|
Frank Jasento
04/06/2019
Frank Jasento passed away on April 6, 2019 at 95 years young. He is survived by his beloved wife of 35 years Josephine Crutchley Jasento. A son, Terri Jasento of Trenton, NJ; two step-daugthers Patricia and Oakie O'Loughlin of Astor FL and Jerry and Eileen Oehrlein of Ewing, NJ, a stepson Richard H. and Virginia Crutchley of Hamilton, NJ. He was predeceased by a stepson Rodney Crutchley and Dawn living in Ewing NJ. He has 12 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Frank served in the Army Air Corp during WWII guarding our American borders. Frank was an active parishioner at Mother Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church where he served as an usher for 30 years. An active member of the Italian American Sportsman Club and Knights of Columbus and was a lifetime member of the Elks. A mechanic for PSE&G for 30 years and after retiring to Palm Coast worked for Publix Supermarkets for 20 years. Frank loved his home and spent endless hours enjoying the outdoors tending to his lawn and trees. One of his hobbies was detailing cars and performed this love throughout the neighborhood. He was an avid football fan supporting the Pittsburgh Steelers. His off-beat sense of humor and good nature will be sorely missed. Visiting hours are Monday April 15, 2019 from 5 to 7 pm at Lohman Funeral Home Palm Coast. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday April 16, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at Daytona Memorial Park. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
