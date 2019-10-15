|
|
Frank Joseph Hardt
January 1, 1955 - July 30, 2019
Frank "Joe" Hardt, 64, passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, July 30, 2019. Joe was preceded in death by his parents, Frank C. Hardt & Theresa Moore. Left to cherish his memory are his step-mother, Thanh Hardt, siblings, Mary Walker(Byron) & Steve Hardt(Rebecca), his Godchildren, Nick Walker & Jennifer Ellison(Bill) plus numerous other family members and friends. Born on January 1, 1955 in Portsmouth, VA Joe was the areas first-born that year. Joe was an Air Force veteran, a retired electrician from the Department of Navy and a lifelong Dallas Cowboy fan. After retiring in 2010, he moved from Ocean View area in Norfolk to Flagler Beach, FL where he continued to be involved in the community and play in his "pool" the Atlantic Ocean. A celebration of Joe's life will be held on October 19, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at The Flagler Beachfront Winery, 611 N Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 15 to Oct. 18, 2019