Frank L. Williamson
1981 - 2020
07/18/1981 - 08/11/2020
Frank L. Williamson, 39, of Jacksonville, FL, passed away on Tuesday August 11, 2020 in Jacksonville, FL.
Frank was born on July 18, 1981 in Daytona Beach, FL to Frank J. Williamson and Seclita West. Frank graduated from Mainland High School in Daytona Beach (Class of 1999). He married Katrina Lewis on July 24, 2016 in Jacksonville, FL. He attended Bethune Cookman College (University) from 1999-2001. Frank worked as the Head Grill Cook at Outback Steakhouse for 12 years. He was a proud Los Angeles Lakers and Kobe Bryant Fan. Frank enjoyed playing basketball and spending time with his wife and daughters. Frank is preceded in death by his brother Eric Williamson, Maternal Grandparents Joe and Daisy West and Paternal Grandparents Glover and Katie Williamson. Frank leaves to cherish his memory; his wife Katrina, his four daughters: Kamyrn, Daisy, Talyn and Rachael. Mother Seclita West and Father Frank J. Williamson. Sisters: Taneshia Williamson, Nicole Williamson, Tina Williamson, Anita Williamson, and Chelsea Williamson. Brother: Dante Williamson (Ceteria). A close cousin DeWayne West and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, bonus family and friends
Celebration of Life Viewing: Friday, August 21, 2020 from 4p.m.-6p.m. at Pinello Funeral Home 1036 Derbyshire Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32117.
Celebration of Life: Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1p.m.-5p.m. at Daisy Stocking Park 550 Mary McLeod Bethune Boulevard, Daytona Beach, FL 32117. (Social Distancing and Mask Required)

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Pinello Funeral Home
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Daisy Stocking Park
Funeral services provided by
Pinello Funeral Home
1036 Derbyshire Rd
Daytona Beach, FL 32117
(386) 252-7777
