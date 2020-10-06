Frank M. Dukes
Nov. 29, 1944 - Oct. 3, 2020
Frank M. Dukes, 75 of Port Orange died the morning of Saturday, October 3rd, surrounded by his devoted wife Dora and his son Jonathan. Frank was born in Quitman, GA, the son of Frank and Doris Dukes. He retired from Bell South after 30 years of service, and was a member of the Telephone Pioneers of America, a community service and volunteer non-profit organization comprised of active and retired employees in the telecommunication industry. Prior to working with Bell South, Frank worked as a Master Mechanic for the Florida East Coast Railway before entering into the US Coast Guard. Serving honorably on a cutter out of Key West, FL, he helped with the Mariel Boat Lift. Survivors include his loving wife, Dora; three sons, Christopher, Jonathan (Shannon), and Scott (Judy) McNamara; sister, Beverley (John) Deakins of Dunnellon, FL; 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. The family will gather with friends and loved ones at Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, 4084 Halifax Dr., Port Orange FL from 2p-4p on Friday, October 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Frank's honor to the National Kidney Foundation
or The Special Olympics
. Arrangements entrusted to Shannon Maloney Funeral Home, (386) 760-9660. To share memories and condolences with the family, please visit: www.shannonmaloneyfuneralhome.com
.