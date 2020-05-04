Frank Russell Moseley, Jr.
Nov. 28, 1940 - April 30, 2020
Frank Russell Moseley, Jr. of New Smyrna Beach, FL died on April 30th, 2020 at the age of 79. He passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones. Frank was born on November 28th, 1940 to his parents Frank and Bessie in Pine Bluff, Arkansas. He served in the US Navy as an aviation mechanic from 1959-1962. He went on to work for the Space Shuttle Program at the Kennedy Space Center where he enjoyed his true passion for space and aviation. During his retirement he enjoyed his hobby as a recreational pilot, flying two planes that he built himself. Frank married his late wife Pamela in 1983 and enjoyed many wonderful years together before her death in 1997. Frank is survived by his son Michael (wife Rhonda), his sisters Judy and Susan, his grandchildren Ashley (husband Stephen) and Aaron, his great-grandson Greyson, and his stepsons Rob and Paul. To honor Frank's wishes, there will be no funeral service. Please visit baldwincremation.com to sign the online register book.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 4 to May 5, 2020.