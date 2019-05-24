|
|
Frank Sabatino
11/05/1930 - 05/22/2019
Funeral Services celebrating the life of Frank Sabatino, 88, of Flagler Beach, will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 AM in the chapel of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home, 511 Old Kings Road S., Flagler Beach. The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 10:00 AM until the time of services at the Funeral Home. The U.S. Navy Honor Guard will render military Honors. Mr. Sabatino, a resident of Flagler Beach since 1989 coming from Boonton NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. He was born in Boonton, NJ on November 5, 1930, a son of the late Frank and Lillian Sabatino. Frank retired from Prudential Insurance Co. where he earned numerous awards including multiple President's Citations. He was a member of Cypress Knoll Golf Club in Palm Coast for many years and the Palm Coast Italian-American Club. Preceding him in death was his wife, Betty J. Sabatino in 2018. Surviving are his daughter, Donna Sabatino and her husband, John Hanlon of Coconut Creek, FL, his son, Frank Sabatino and his wife Debbie of Lake Mary, FL, his two grandchildren, John Marshall Hanlon and Amanda John. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House, 150 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32164. For online condolences go to: www.craigflaglerpalms.com. Arrangements are in the care and trust of Craig-Flagler Palms Funeral Home.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 24 to May 26, 2019