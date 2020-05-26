Frank Saclayan
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Saclayan
April 2, 1935 - April 20, 2020
Frank Saclayan, 85, of Palm Coast, passed away on April 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 2, 1935 in New York New York to the late Frank and Catherine Saclayan. He was a veteran of the United States Navy where he proudly served on the Harder Submarine during the Korean War. Frank retired as a Fireman with the New York City Fire Department and moved to the Palm Coast area in 1996 from Manhatten, NY. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Palm Coast. Frank volunteered with the Flagler Humane Society for 15 years and was very active in Community activities. He also played in the 70 and over senior softball league at Wadsworth Park in Flagler County. Survivors include his daughter, Francine (Geoffrey) Martin of NY, NY; two sisters, Jean (Jimmy) Clifford and Joan (Mike) Garvey both of Long Island, NY; and two grandchildren, Theresa and Caroline Martin of NY, NY. Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to the Flagler Humane Society. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 26 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lohman Funeral Home
220 Palm Coast Parkway Southwest
Palm Coast, FL 32137
(386) 449-1100
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved