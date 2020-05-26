Frank Saclayan
April 2, 1935 - April 20, 2020
Frank Saclayan, 85, of Palm Coast, passed away on April 20, 2020 at his residence. He was born on April 2, 1935 in New York New York to the late Frank and Catherine Saclayan. He was a veteran of the United States Navy where he proudly served on the Harder Submarine during the Korean War. Frank retired as a Fireman with the New York City Fire Department and moved to the Palm Coast area in 1996 from Manhatten, NY. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church in Palm Coast. Frank volunteered with the Flagler Humane Society for 15 years and was very active in Community activities. He also played in the 70 and over senior softball league at Wadsworth Park in Flagler County. Survivors include his daughter, Francine (Geoffrey) Martin of NY, NY; two sisters, Jean (Jimmy) Clifford and Joan (Mike) Garvey both of Long Island, NY; and two grandchildren, Theresa and Caroline Martin of NY, NY. Memorial Donations may be made in his memory to the Flagler Humane Society. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 26 to May 31, 2020.