1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
07/01/1933 - 04/16/2019
Frank T. Bushfield, DMD, was born on July 1,1933 in Maplewood, N.J. and died unexpectedly with his wife of forty-six years, Diane, at his side in Ormond Beach, Fl. on April 16, 2019. He was the son of Frank and Jane Grant Bushfield. He graduated from Tufts University in 1955 where he also completed his Doctor of Dental Medicine degree which was awarded from Tufts University School of Medicine in 1958. While there, he was a member of Delta Tau Delta. He opened his thirty year plus dental practice in Bellport, NY, while at the same time, he was a teaching Professor of Dental Medicine at StonyBrook University and is a Stony Brook Professor Emeritus. He is survived by his wife, Diane, whom he married in 1973. Family survivors include William and Maryann Berg of Canton, Ct., James and Wendy Berg of Ct., Sharon Berg Burns of East Hartford, Ct., Jane Berg Provencher of Granville, Ma., Sally and Henry Holcomb of East Hartland, CT., as well as George and Wendy Bigelow of Ormond Beach and East Falmouth, Ma., Ashley and John Wakim of Darien, Ct., and John Roe IV of Islandia, NY. He and his best friend, Diane, loved traveling, gardening, and golfing. He was a golfing member at Bellport Golf Club, WoodsHole Golf Club, and Plantation Bay Golf Club where he and Diane have lived and played since 1998. He also enjoyed fishing, with the two Mikes, and playing Bridge. Because of Frank's love of animals, contributions may be made to the Flagler Humane Society. A US Army military service will be held in Bellport, NY at a later date.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
