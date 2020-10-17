Frank W. Arvay
May 5, 1921 - October 11, 2020
A Mass of Christian Burial for Frank W. Arvay, 99, of Daytona Beach Shores, FL, who passed away on October 11, 2020, will be held at 8:30 a.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Our Lady of Hope Catholic Church, followed by burial at Woodland Cemetery. Viewing will be held from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Port Orange Chapel of Lohman Funeral Homes. Social distancing and face wear is required. Frank was born on May 5, 1921 to the late Barnabas and Esther Arvay in Bronx, NY. He was the seventh of ten children. Growing up during the Great Depression, he developed a strong work ethic at a very young age, delivering groceries, shoveling snow off the sidewalks, shining shoes, and selling magazine subscriptions. On his 16th birthday, he took a part-time job with Western Union, delivering telegrams after school in Manhattan. He graduated from the Manhattan High School of Aviation Trades in 1939. Leading up to and during World War II, he built military aircraft for the Glenn Martin Aircraft Company in Middle River, MD, Brewster Aeronautical Company in Long Island City, NY and Columbia Aircraft in Valley Stream, Long Island for the U.S. Navy. After the war ended, he worked as an investigator for a private bus company in New York for several years. He then moved on to work as an investigator for State Farm Insurance in New York and in South Florida. After more than 30 years of dedicated service, he retired and moved to Seagull Landing in Ponce Inlet, FL with his wife and son in 1992. He and his family traveled the world and made many friends along life's way. He leaves to cherish his memory, his sisters, Lillian and Vilma; nephews, Kevin (Brunie), Bill (Betty) and Michael (Linda); and nieces, Donna (Steven) and Carolyn (Doug) and other family members; along with his dear friends at Seagull Landing, including his angel, Annie; his fellow volunteers from Hospice of Volusia/Flagler Port Orange; his Church family at Our Lady of Hope; his extended family at Heritage Waterside; and countless others. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife and dance partner of 66 years, Doris, and his son, Gregory. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was known for his warm smile, generous heart, melodious voice and unwavering faith, Frank lived his long life, loving and trusting God and sharing that love with others. He was an inspiration to us all. Arrangements are under the care of Lohman Funeral Home Port Orange. Condolences for the family may be shared at www.lohmanfuneralhomes.com
