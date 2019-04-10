Home

Franklin E. (Gene) Powell

Franklin E. (Gene) Powell Obituary
Franklin E. (Gene) Powell
04/06/2019
Franklin E. (Gene) Powell of Holly Hill, passed on April 6, 2019 following a brief illness. He is survived by his wife of more than 60 years, Janet Holler Powell, their son Daryl, and daughter Kathy, all living in Holly Hill. Their grandson Troy resides in Big Bear Lake, California. He is also survived by his sister Frances Johnson of Melrose, Fl. and brother Lucius Powell, of Jacksonville, Florida. Gene was born in 1938 in Wellborn (Columbia County), Florida to Lucius and Lucille Powell. He was a graduate of North Miami, Florida High School. In 1959, he graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor's degree in education. In 1963, he obtained a master's degree in mathematics from the University of Illinois. Gene taught school in Florida and California for a number of years. He became employed in the aerospace industry, later worked with a large number of high tech firms, consulting on and developing computer software systems. Gene was a true neighbor and friend to all he met. He will be sorely missed by family and loved ones. A private celebration of his life has been scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Melanoma Cancer Research Foundation, (www.melanoma.org).
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
