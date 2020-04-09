Home

Franklin Edward Messerly


1927 - 2020
Franklin Edward Messerly Obituary
Franklin Edward Messerly
Aug. 8, 1927 - April 3, 2020
Franklin Edward Messerly, 92, died, peacefully, Friday, April 3, at home, in Port Orange, his wife, Wanda, at his side. Frank was born to Daniel T. Messerly and Eleanor L. Stone, August 8, 1927, in N. Canton, Ohio. Frank graduated in 1945 from Florida Naval Academy, St. Augustine. He joined the Navy but, due to a weak eye muscle, he was medically rejected, after only 14 days. This was a huge disappointment. Frank is survived by Wanda B.VanKleeck, his loving, devoted wife of 72 years. They enjoyed camping, boating, fishing, traveling, and Casinos. Frank is also survived by his daughter, Sharon Brannan (Paul), Holly Hill; granddaughter, Jessica Wagers (Jason), Daytona Beach; great-grandsons, Jaxon and Jacob; two sisters, Marilyn Hockaday (Ernie), Joanne Bucholz (Allan), numerous nieces and nephews, Washington State. Frank was predeceased by his beloved son, Dean C. Messerly. Frank did not serve the Navy but, he did serve his community over the years, as a volunteer with Boy Scouts, member of Lyons Club, a Deacon, and an Elder in church. He served the Billiards Group at LaCosta Village, as their advocate and organized the annual Banquet. The Billiards Guys gave him a Tribute Lunch on March 13, which touched him greatly. Frank loved card games but, he was a MASTER at Billiards. He played pool every day, up to Jan., 2020. Frank loved people, especially his family. With a great memory and sense of humor, he made lifelong connections. Fla. Naval Academy shaped him into the man he grew to be. His philosophy: Live each day to the fullest, with honesty and integrity. He looked forward to each new day, right up to his last breath. Wanda, his wife, never failed to put his needs ahead of her own. They were a team, right up to the end. We thank Halifax Health Hospice Home Care for their compassion. A Celebration of Life to be planned at a later date.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020
