Franklin W. Bailey
05/05/1926 - 02/04/2019
Franklin Warden Bailey ("Frank"), passed away on February 4, 2019 in Ormond Beach, Florida at the age of 92. He was born on May 5, 1926 in Barnet, Vermont to Ora and Margaret Bailey. He graduated from St. Johnsbury Academy in 1944. He came to Florida in 1947 and attended Mary Karl Vocational School (now Daytona State College). He worked for several years at Theodore Williams Air-Conditioning Company and Daytona Sheetmetal Works. In 1959, Frank joined Halifax Hospital Medical Center as Manager, Plant Services, where he provided 30 years of dedicated service, retiring in 1988. He then continued his love for farming, raising beef cattle and producing hay. His favorite vehicles were his tractors. He loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a Scoutmaster for both the Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts. He was always fully devoted to his family, and would help anyone at a moment's notice. Frank married Vena Dawson on November 19, 1950, celebrating over 68 years of marriage, raising four sons, teaching them how to grow up to be good men. He leaves behind his wife Vena and sons Frank Jr. (Marilyn), Michael (Judy), Stephen (Wanda), Kent (Gretchen), brother Marvin (Virginia) of Barnet, Vermont, as well as grandchildren Frank Bailey III (Angela), Amy Beatty (Samuel), and Abby Reid (Nathaniel), and great grandchildren Shelbi Bailey, Isabella Bailey and Lillian Warden Bailey. Frank is predeceased by his parents and brother Horace Bailey. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 11 from 12:00 pm until 2:00 pm immediately followed by a funeral service at Dale Woodward Funeral Home, 167 Ridgewood Avenue, Holly Hill, FL 32117. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.dalewoodwardfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 7 to Feb. 8, 2019