Frankln J. R. Myers

11/04/1930 - 04/25/2019

Franklin J. R. ("Ray") Myers, died naturally in his home on April 25, 2019 in Ormond Beach, Florida at the age of 88. Ray is survived by a son, Steven L. Myers (Ormond Beach, FL) and a daughter, Lynn A. Myers (Holly Hill, FL). He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Shirley L. (nee Abbott) Myers (Ormond Beach, FL). Ray was born on November 4, 1930, in Stratford, Ontario, Canada, to Lawson H. Myers and Leonore E. (nee Dittmer) Myers. He became a Naturalized U.S. Citizen on May 29, 1944 and served honorably in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He graduated from Northeastern University, Boston, MA, with a degree in Accounting. He married Shirley L. Abbott in 1953 and began his career with General Electric (NJ), after his discharge from the Army in 1955. By 1960, Ray and Shirley had moved with their two children to Indianapolis, IN to work for RCA and began a long career with RCA that included moves to Santiago, Chile as Comptroller and Sao Paulo, Brazil, where he was Vice President of RCA/Latin America. Upon returning to the U.S., Ray joined OTIS Elevator Co., West Palm Beach, FL until his retirement in 1977. Ray and Shirley then moved to Ormond Beach, FL where they owned and operated Rental Mart f/k/a Taylor Rental Center in Holly Hill for 29 years. An avid reader, Ray was very active with the Ormond Beach Library "Great Books" Discussion Program for many years, genealogy research, and daily walks. Per his wishes, there will be no memorial service. In lieu of flowers, his family would be honored by donations in his memory to the Flagler Humane Society, 1 Shelter Drive, Palm Coast, FL 32137. Ray will be interred with his wife Shirley at the Cape Canaveral National Cemetery in Mims, FL at a date in the future. To share a memory with the family visit www.BaldwinCremation.com.









