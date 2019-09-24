Home

POWERED BY

Services
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
(386) 734-4663
Memorial Gathering
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home
126 East New York Ave
Deland, FL 32724
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fraun Stone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fraun Vernel Stone


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Fraun Vernel Stone Obituary
Fraun Vernel Stone
06/15/1953 - 09/23/2019
Fraun Vernel Stone, 66 of Orange City passed away September 23, 2019 at AdventHealth Orlando. She was born in Los Angeles, CA on June 15, 1953. Fraun was the former sporting goods manager for Walmart store 860 in DeLand. She enjoyed Native American Festivals, jewelry and gem stones was a silver smith. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Conrad Stone, brother Shawn Cook of Ohio and nephew Kevin Cook. A Gathering of Friends will be held on Friday, September 27th from 5-7pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.

logo

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fraun's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now