|
|
Fraun Vernel Stone
06/15/1953 - 09/23/2019
Fraun Vernel Stone, 66 of Orange City passed away September 23, 2019 at AdventHealth Orlando. She was born in Los Angeles, CA on June 15, 1953. Fraun was the former sporting goods manager for Walmart store 860 in DeLand. She enjoyed Native American Festivals, jewelry and gem stones was a silver smith. She is survived by her husband of 21 years, Conrad Stone, brother Shawn Cook of Ohio and nephew Kevin Cook. A Gathering of Friends will be held on Friday, September 27th from 5-7pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to . Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill DeLand is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019