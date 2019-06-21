Home

Dudley Funeral Homes, Inc. & Crematory - New Smyrna Beach Chapel
1108 North Dixie Freeway
New Smyrna Beach, FL 32168
(386) 428-6414
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
963 Lake Ashby Road
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Memorial service
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
1:30 PM
963 Lake Ashby Road
New Smyrna Beach, FL
Fred Byron Brock


1963 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred Byron Brock Obituary
Fred Byron Brock
April 27, 1963 - May 29, 2019
Fred Byron Brock, 56, New Smyrna Beach, store manager for the Dunlawton Square Publix, Port Orange, passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at Halifax HealthHospice Care Center, Port Orange. Fred was born in Laconia, NH and moved to the Daytona Beach area as a young child. He was a graduate of Mainland High School, Daytona Beach and a 40 year employee for Publix Super Markets. Fred was a member of Atlantic Coast Church, New Smyrna Beach and enjoyed fishing, boating and working out at CrossFit New Smyrna Beach. Survivors include one son, Bryan E. Brock of Ponce Inlet; one daughter, Kelsey B. Brock of Lakeland; his mother, Gail H. Brock of Port Orange; former wife, Brenda L. Brock of Ponce Inlet; three uncles, Barry, Gary and Larry Ryan one aunt, Louise Edelman and several cousins. A Celebration of Life will be from 1 PM until 4 PM with a Memorial Service at 1:30 PM on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 963 Lake Ashby Road, New Smyrna Beach. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fred Brock Scholarship Fund, c/o VyStar Credit Union, 750 Dunlawton Avenue, Port Orange, FL 32127.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from June 21 to June 23, 2019
