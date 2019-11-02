|
Fred Due
October 29, 2019
Fred Due, 83, a longtime resident of Ormond Beach and Jacksonville Florida, died Tuesday October 29, 2019 at the Tampa Bay General Hospital following a longtime battle with Parkinson's and congestive heart failure. He leaves his wife of 59 years, Joyce Wilkins Due; three sons Alan, Rodney (Sonia Eslit), and Steven Due; four grandchildren Angela, April, Michael Rae, and Kalani: three great grandchildren Riley, Azure Rae, Daniel, and many close friends. Born and raised in Daytona Beach, the son of Hans and Marie Due, he graduated from Mainland Sr. High School in 1954. He attended the University of Florida, until he joined the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) local 756 in 1955. Fred was a member of the IBEW for 64 years. The Memorial Service will be held at Grace Lutheran Church, 338 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach, Florida 32176 on Saturday November 9, 2019 at 11:00am. Fred was a charter member of the church. Paul Gibson of Trinity Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg, FL will be officiating the service.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019