Fred Edelman
December 3, 1924 - July 28, 2019
Fred Edelman passed away in Miami, Florida on July 28, 2019 at the age of 94. Fred was born December 3, 1924 in Passaic, New Jersey to Frank and Mary Mohl Edelman. Mary Edelman died when Fred was quite young; his father married Gussie Edelman. Fred graduated from Bayside High School, and later from City College of New York, where he earned a Bachelor's degree of Civil Engineering. He served in the United States Air Force during WWII as a Lt. Colonel, and retired from the USAF Reserves after 41 years in 1984. Fred married Jeanne C. Chorna in 1949 and they had three sons: Matthew, David and Daniel. In 1962, the family moved to Ormond Beach, FL where Fred began a 25 year career as a Program Engineer with General Electric. Previously, he had been with Anaconda Copper as a Structural Designer. Fred retired from GE in 1988. An active volunteer before and after retirement, Fred chaired the Drug Rehab Committee and established a live-in drug rehabilitation facility for children and teenagers in Daytona Beach in the 1970's. He was a regular Red Cross blood donor, and also volunteered for Hospice of Volusia and Flagler, earning the Volunteer of the Year Award. A member of Temple Israel since he arrived in 1962, Fred became the volunteer Executive Director of the Mt. Sinai Cemetery, serving from 1988-2002. Fred was predeceased by his wife, Jeanne, who died in 1987. He was also predeceased by his second wife, Rosalind, who died in 2016. Fred had been living in Miami, FL for the past 16 years. Fred is survived by his sons Matthew (Susan) of Jacksonville, FL; David (Philis) of Miami, FL; and Daniel (Cindy) of Jacksonville, FL. He is also survived by five grandchildren: Leah (Martin), Julie (Joe), Sara, Zachary (Rachel), and Jonathan - and three great-grandchildren: Holly, Kelsey and Maia. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Jewish Federation of Volusia and Flagler Counties, Hospice of Volusia & Flagler; Temple Israel (Daytona Beach) or River Garden Senior Services in Jacksonville, FL. Graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, August 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at Mount Sinai Cemetery, Daytona Beach, Florida.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019