Fred "Lefty" Griffith
04/05/2019
Fred Lefty Griffith, 85, of Port Orange, passed Friday, April 5, 2019. He was born in Hillsboro, Ohio to George and Helen Griffith. Fred known as Lefty in the local bowling lanes, also fished, golfed and loved his Cincinnati Reds. He is predeceased by his parents, brothers Bob and Eugene, son Bruce, son in laws Terry Cash and Dan Merritt. He leaves behind his loving wife of 63 years Goldie, daughters Joyce, Cindy, Pam and Michelle. Sons, Rickey and Fred, all in the Daytona Area. Sister Judy (Vince) Plath Fairborn, Ohio, six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. Upon his request there will be no services.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 13 to Apr. 14, 2019