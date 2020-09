Or Copy this URL to Share

Fred ("Freddy") Taylor

January 15, 1953 - August 27, 2020

Fred Michael Taylor passed away August 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia after a long illness. "Freddy" Taylor was raised in Daytona Beach, graduating from Mainland Senior High School in 1971. He spent 30 years as an officer on the Miami-Dade Sherriff's Department, retiring in 2001. He is survived by his brother Samuel and his sister India Taylor Johnson. Internment is scheduled at Daytona Memorial Park October 6.



