Fred W. Flositz
03/14/2019
Fred W. Flositz, age 91, of Ormond Beach, Florida passed away on Thursday March 14, 2019. Fred was born and raised in Flint Michigan and honorably served in the U.S. Army. After his service he returned to Lansing Michigan and followed his dream together with his friend Willis Rockwood and started Flositz and Rockwood Builders. In 1973 he moved his family to Ormond Beach and continued in the construction field; retiring in 2011. He was a member of St. Brendan's Catholic Church where he served as an Usher and belonged to the men's club. He enjoyed traveling with family and friends to Reno and Lake Tahoe to play his favorite numbers game KENO. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Brenda, children; Judy Palumbo, Sandi Luther, Thomas (Patty) Flositz, Jon (Beth) Flositz, and Valenta (Al Jr.)Blackburn; nine grandchildren; two great grandchildren and sisters, Betty, Beverly and Frances. Besides his parents he was predeceased by his son, David; brothers, Richard, Thomas and Robert and sister, Mary. A funeral mass for Fred will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St Brendan's Catholic Church, 1000 Ocean shore Blvd, Ormond Beach, FL. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at ww.volusiamemorialfunerals.com.In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Advent Health Hospice or St. Brendan's Church.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 16 to Mar. 17, 2019