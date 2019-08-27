|
Fred W. Gans, Jr
06/20/1925 - 08/24/2019
Fred W. Gans, Jr. 94 was born in Connellsville, PA, June 20, 1925 to the late Fred W. Gans, Sr. and Fay Gans. During his boyhood and teen years the family lived in various locations including Bobtown and Uniontown, PA and Trenton, NJ. He attended schools in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, finishing high school at Trenton Central. Fred joined the Navy in New York City as an enlisted man in March, 1943 and served in anti-submarine warfare aboard the Destroyer Escort USS Brennan. Later, he served in the medical-dental department at the U.S. Naval Academy. After the war he attended and graduated from the University of Miami, School of Business Administration, Class of 1951. He re-entered the Naval service and graduated from Officer Candidate School at Newport, RI in 1956, commissioned an Ensign, Medical Service Corps. He graduated from the U.S. Naval School of Hospital Administration in June 1960. Suring his tour as a commissioned officer, his duty stations included: U.S. Naval Station, New Orleans, LA; USNH Beaufort, SC; U.S. Naval Medical Facility, Rota, Spain; Naval Aerospace Medical Research Dept., Johnsville, PA and Military Sealift Command, Brooklyn, NY. Fred was retired from the Naval service in July, 1972 with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. He served during WWII and the Vietnam conflict. He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, the Military Officers Association, and the Officers Christian Fellowship. He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Alicia; his first wife Barbara Jean Gans of Deltona, FL; a daughter Lillian F. Gans of Tallahassee; two sons, Fred W. (Bill) Gans, III of DeLand, FL, and Robert Gans (wife Caryl) of Deltona, FL; step-daughters Lucy Valverde, Bonita Springs, FL and Yolando Valverde, Tejupilco, Mexico; two sisters, Mary Jo Weeks of Latrobe, PA and Ann Zimmerman of Naples, FL; eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Fred enjoyed music, gardening, college football, working on cars and driving. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 29th at 2pm at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in Orange City. The family will receive friends from 1-2pm prior to the service. Online condolences may be made at www.allensummerhill.com. Allen-Summerhill Orange City is in charge.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019