Freda "Teddy" Drees
1930 - 2020
Freda (Teddy) Drees
June 8, 1930 - June 7, 2020
It has been an honor to be the children of Teddy. Our mom was born in Iowa in 1930; one of three children. As a young woman, she graduated from a diploma school of nursing and then proceeded to run every hospital nursing department as though it were a tight ship. At 5'2", she was a powerhouse; frightening rude doctors or lazy staff. She simply expected the best for every patient that walked into her facility. She spent the last 5 years establishing a daycare for seniors because 'the old people needed a place to get help." We feel that her greatest gift to us was her deep abiding faith. She became a Roman Catholic while in high school. She married Louis Drees in 1952, and they raised five children in this faith tradition. She is survived by daughters Linda Bertolet (Roy), Catherine Drees (Jim Franta), and son Michael Drees (Toni). Her grandchildren include: Mark Stambaugh, Lauren Piec, Kayla Delpivo, Nicholas Drees, Samantha Kaufman, Elizabeth Drees, and Shannon Drees. She was preceded in death by her husband, Louis, her sons L. Daniel and Patrick Thomas. We have been blessed to have the gold standard of care through Bishops Glen Retirement Center for the past 2 ½ years. Halifax Health Hospice has also given excellent care through the trying times of social distancing. Mom's service will be private, due to the challenge of the Covid-19. We would prefer no flowers but encourage donations to Halifax Health Hospice or the Salvation Army.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
