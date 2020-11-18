1/1
Freda M. Porter
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Freda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Freda M. Porter
04/14/31 - 09/20/20
In Loving Memory
Freda M. Porter, 89 years of age, passed on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at the Hospice Care Center in Clermont Florida.
Freda was born April 14, 1931 in Logan, West Virginia to the late Zion and Minnieford Fields. Shortly thereafter she was adopted by her uncle Richard Burgett and aunt Hilary Burgett. She was raised within the 22 mines community of Logan County where she met and married Thomas Porter. Freda was the last surviving child of the Fields family of seven children, Zion Fields (Buck), Elizabeth Maynard, Beatrice Swetnam, Juanita Padjett, Lorenzo Fields, Eugene Fields and Richard Fields.
She is survived by her four children, Tom Porter, Beverly Porter Ervin, Richard Porter and Anissa Porter Nahabedian. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, and 18 great grandchildren.
Fred and Tom moved to Maryland in 1964 until they retired to Port Orange, Fl in 1998. Freda and Tom had a long life together, married 68 years before Tom's passing two years ago.
She will be remembered for her love and dedication to her family, the generosity and compassion she showed to others, and her undying faith in God.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Nov. 18 to Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Daytona Beach News-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved