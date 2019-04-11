|
|
Freda Mary Gallian
04/08/2019
Freda Mary Gallian passed away Monday the 8th of April at the age of 90. Freda will forever be remembered by her daughter Alice (Bruce) Morton, son Bryan Gallian, 3 grandchildren, and several great grandchildren. Born in West Virginia, she received a bachelor's degree in education from Marshall University. Freda relocated to Holly Hill, FL in 1962 with her husband and two children. Over the course of her 36 year teaching career, she served the students of both South Ridgewood and Westside Elementary schools. Her life was characterized by her love for children, a passion for traveling throughout the southeast, and above all, her love for her family. A viewing will be held on Monday, April 15th from 4:30pm to 7:00pm and a funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 16th, 2019 at 11:00am at the Volusia Memorial Funeral Home in Ormond Beach. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to The (https://www.alz.org).
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019