Freda V. Benton


Freda V. Benton
09/09/1932 - 05/27/2019
Freda V. Benton, 86 passed away May 27, 2019 in DeLand. She was born in Pittsburgh, PA to Carl and Katherine Vogl, who came to the United States from Germany. Freda then moved to Florida where she met and was married to Charles Benton, a DeLand native, for 52 years before he predeceased her. She worked as a telephone operator for 21 years and was a loving wife, devoted mom, grandmother, and friend as well caregiver for extended family members. She was member of St Barnabas Episcopal Church, DeLand bottle club, and the DeLand Elks. She leaves behind daughter Diane of DeLand; son James (Patty) of Chipley; granddaughters Holly and Virginia; grandson Michael and several great- grandchildren and nephew Charlie Lyons (Jan) and several great nephews and nieces. Special thanks to all the wonderful people at Brookdale DeLand and Vitas Hospice for all the care and support for mom. The family will receive friends on Thursday, May 30th from 6-8pm at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home in DeLand. A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 31st at 11am at Allen-Summerhill Memorial Chapel in DeLand, with burial to follow at DeLand Memorial Gardens. Allen-Summerhill Funeral Home is in charge.

Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from May 28 to May 29, 2019
