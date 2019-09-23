|
|
Freddie H. Peacock
01/07/1937 - 09/17/2019
On September 17,2019 Freddie H. Peacock 82 a long time resident of Daytona Beach passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at Advent Hospice in Flagler. Born in Alma Georgia to Ira and Lilly Mae Peacock. Survived by his love of his life, wife of 37 years Doreen Peacock. His Brother Norman and Billy Peacock and Sister Brenda. Son's Wayne, Steve, Jeff and Bill along with Daughter Lori and extended family members. He was blessed with 8 grand children and 13 great grandchildren.
He retired as Regional Meat Director from Pantry Pride after 37 years of service. He loved to garden and go to Ponce inlet were he enjoyed walking the beach with his wife.
He was a man of few words but gave big hugs. He will be missed by many.
A celebration of life will be on September 28,2019 from 3 to 5PM at Allen-Summerhill Funeral Homes, Deland location: 126 E. New York Ave. Deland Florida 32724.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, 2019