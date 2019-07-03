|
Freddie Lee Pleas
June 19, 2019
Freddie Lee Pleas, 21, of Deltona, Florida, transitioned into eternity on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident. The Service Celebrating Freddie's life will be held 1pm Saturday July 6, 2019 at Mt. Calvary FWBC, 710 W. Cincinnati Ave., DeLand. FL. Elder Terry L. Brown, Pastor Larry D. Chavers, Sr., Eulogist. Interment will follow at Union Cemetery, W. Euclid Ave., DeLand, FL. Visitation hours will be from 4-7pm Friday, July 5, 2019 at The ADJ Unity Funeral Home Chapel, 105 W. New Hampshire Ave., DeLand, FL. 32720. 386-740-1891.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from July 3 to July 5, 2019