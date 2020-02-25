|
Frederic Vaughn Bolzt
Dec. 22, 1948 - Feb. 23, 2020
Fred, 71, born in Wisconsin, moved to Florida in 1980. He used his skill as a Journeyman Plumber working at UW-Madison, Kennedy Space Center and Utility Commissions for DB, PO and NSB. Fred enjoyed traveling across the country in his corvettes. During Fred's retirement, favorite times were spent with friends at Pappas Drive-In and running his beloved model trains. Memorial service TBD. Condolences may be shared BaldwinCremation.com.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020