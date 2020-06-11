Frederick C. Beiser
Frederick C. Beiser 81, of Debary passed away on May 20, 2020. He was born on December 9, 1938 in Detroit, Mi to parents Frederick C. Beiser, Sr. and Theodora Anderson (Zekos). Frederick is survived by his wife Antionette (Toni) Beiser; children, Lisa (Brian) Rosenbaum, Dawn (Bo) Pierce and Frederick C. (Valerie) Beiser, III; grandchildren, Natalie (Josh), Brittany (Hunter), Cory, Dylan, Joseph, Angelique and Kimberly, Debbie (Carl); great-grandchildren, Hunter, McKenna, Nolan, Carl, Jr., Parker, Shakoda, Walker and Alaya. He is preceded in death by his parents and grandson Carl L. Pierce. Frederick was part of the BOAF and enjoyed antique cars and growing orchids. A Memorial service will be held 11:00am, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 200 Sunnydale Drive, Debary, Fl 32713. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Halifax Humane Society https://www.halifaxhumanesociety.org/ or Vitas Healthcare Daytona Beach https://www.vitas.com/locations-search/volusia-flagler-and-putnam-counties/daytona-beach-hospice-office/.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.