Dr. Frederick M. Metivier
Sept. 11, 1963 - March 14, 2020
Funeral Services for Dr. Frederick M. Metivier, 56, Daytona Beach, who passed on March 14, 2020 in Daytona Beach, FL, will be 11 AM Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Beville Road Church of Christ. Interment will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 5 PM until 8 PM today (Fri, Mar. 20) at R. J. Gainous Funeral Home, Inc. and from 10 AM until service time at the church on Saturday. Dr. Metivier was born on September 11, 1963, in San Fernando Trinidad to Arnim (deceased) and Justina Metivier. In his early years, Frederick moved to Florida to attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach, where he met his loving wife of 32 years. Frederick leaves with us , his wife, Sabrina Lee Metivier; 2 children, Alexandria Metivier and Christian Metivier; his mother, Justina Mertivier; mother-in-law, Norma J. Lee; 4 brothers-in-law, Anthony Lee, Kenneth Lee, Kermit Lee and Kelvin Lee. Frederick worked as a medical researcher and educator for most of his career. The highlight of Frederick's career was his employment at NASA as a Researcher in the Space Lab and Orlando Regional Medical Center as a Clinical Researcher. Frederick was a loving good man that loved his family, and he was truly a man of God.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2020