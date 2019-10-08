|
Fredrick T. Milton, Ph.D.
June 10, 1933 - October 3, 2019
Dr. Fredrick T. Milton was born on June 10, 1933 in Pensacola, Florida to the late Mr. and Mrs. James Rayfield and Aleitha Milton. He departed this life on Thursday, October 3, 2019. Dr. Milton earned an A.A. Degree in General Education, BS and Master's degrees from Florida A & M University, and a Ph.D. from Florida State University. Dr. Milton was a Vice President at Bethune-Cookman University and is a distinguished graduate of Florida A & M University, inducted into the Social Science/Education Hall of Fame and Alpha Kappa Mu Honor Society at FAMU. Dr. Milton is preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James Rayfield and Aleitha Milton, and two sisters Kathana Taubodo and Altamese Smith. Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Dr. G. Iris Threatt-Milton; sister Martha Dade (Johnnie, deceased); sons Cedric, Terrence and Eric Milton; daughter Glenda; nephews Fred Smith Sr., Ronnie, Jerry; two special nephews Aryan and Sanay; "adopted" son and daughter Shailen and Sajida Barmeda; one Godson Christie Knowles, IV; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Viewing will be on October 10th from 4-6 p.m. at the Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel, 55 Coast Road, Pensacola, FL (850)-332-7661. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 AM on October 11th at Good Hope A.M.E. Church, 208 Gulf Beach Highway, Pensacola, FL. Interment will be at the Barrancas National Cemetery – Pensacola NAS. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the RJ Gainous Funeral Home. The Tracy Morton Memorial Chapel will assist in Pensacola, FL.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Oct. 8 to Oct. 9, 2019