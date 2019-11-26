|
Gabriel "Gabe" Lopez, Jr.
July 29, 1948 - Nov. 9, 2019
Gabriel "Gabe" Lopez, Jr, passed away, peacefully in his sleep, on November 9, 2019, at the age of 71, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Gabe was preceded in death by his parents, Gabriel and Vincenza Lopez, and son, Gabriel Lopez lV. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathryn Hayes Lopez, son, Joseph (Bridget) Lopez, daughters, Mary Elizabeth Muldowney, Jamie (James) Morse, brother, Joseph (Colleen) Lopez, Olivia Lopez, Maryrose Lopez, granddaughter, Kaylynn (Gabriel IV) and grandsons, Julian Abreu Morse and Jamison Morse. He also had many nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces. Gabe was born in Brooklyn, NY on July 29, 1948 to Gabriel Lopez, Sr, and Vincenza "Vinny" Catandella Lopez. He served his country in the US Navy, and later became an electrician, by trade. He was employed by Corteaux Electric of Ormond Beach, FL for many years before going to work at his final place of employment, Sizemore Welding of Bunnell, FL. He worked tirelessly and driven, refusing to allow his illness to detur him of his great and inspiring work ethic. Gabriel and his wife enjoyed going on cruises several times a year, and later European traveling. He was a motorcycle and classic car enthusiast. He could fix and rig anything to work with his creative skills and thinking. He enjoyed bargain deals and flea markets. He was our McGyver and Sanford & Sons. He enjoyed fishing and camping with his family. He lived a full life, which he'd recall for friends and family. He was known as an animated and often, comical storyteller among his avid listeners. Perhaps what Gabriel will be remembered best is for his dutiful role as The Sawmill Estates Santa Claus of Bunnell, FL. For over 30 years, he brought joy and excitement to children and passers by, as he listened to their Christmas wishes and rang his jingling bells. His routine changed over the years, but never did his hearty Santa laugh wane. This will be our first year with out our Sawmill Estates Santa, and he will be loved and missed by all who knew him. In his memory, an outdoor Christmas Celebration of Life will be hosted in Sawmill Estates, on December 22, 2019 from 6pm-8pm. Illuminaries will line the streets of the community Gabe called home, a neighborhood candle light tribute is scheduled, as is Christmas music. Festive and fun dress is encouraged, just as Gabe would have loved.
