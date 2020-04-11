|
Gaetano "Guy" Gliamas
1944 - 2020
SOUTH DAYTONA - Gaetano "Guy" Gliamas, 75, of South Daytona, Florida, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020. Guy was predeceased by his wife Mary Ann Gliamas in 2014. He is survived by his fiancée Ellen Werner of Palm Coast, Florida; his son Christopher Gliamas, and two grandsons, Matthew and Michael of Niantic, Connecticut. Please see a future edition of the Daytona Beach NEWS-JOURNAL for a full obituary with service information. The family has entrusted arrangements to Fulton Theroux Funeral Service of Niantic, Connecticut.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020