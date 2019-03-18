|
Gage Caldwell Howe
02/05/1998 - 03/15/2019
Gage Caldwell Howe, 21, passed away suddenly on March 15, 2019. A visitation will be held at Lankford Funeral Home Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 5 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. His funeral service will be held Friday, March 22, 2019 at 11:00 at First Baptist Church followed by graveside service at Deland Memorial Gardens. A reception will follow after graveside services at First Baptist Church, DeLand, Florida. Gage was born on February 5, 1998 in Deland, Florida to Tatum Tucker and Christopher Howe. He was a property manager for Howe Properties and attended classes at Daytona State College. Gage loved the beach and being outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, surfing, four wheeling and spending time with his friends often around a campfire. His fearless spirit enabled him to excel in sports including football, baseball and mountain biking. Kind and humble, Gage was loved by all he met including his beloved pets. His family and friends will miss him dearly. He is survived by his mother Tatum Tucker, father Christopher Howe, step mother Amy Howe, sister's Ashley Murphy, Logan Dopart, Lauren Howe, Fallon Dopart and Blake Hall, brothers Forrest Murphy and Scott Howe, maternal grandparents Francesca Jones and Ricky Jones, paternal grandparents Richard Howe and Shirley Howe, Aunts Rachael Jones and Jacklyn Jones, Uncles Joshua Jones, Mark Mullaney. In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations can be made to MeStrong Deland in Gage's name.
Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Mar. 18 to Mar. 21, 2019