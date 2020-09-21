Garland Folsom Pinholster
Feb. 28, 1928 - Sept. 20, 2020
Dr. Garland Folsom Pinholster of Ball Ground, Georgia, and Ponce Inlet, Florida, a basketball legend and former Oglethorpe University athletic director, died peacefully at home on Sept. 20, 2020. His wife of 42 years, Darsa, was by his side. He was 92.
Pinholster was inducted into the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, the Atlanta Sports Hall of Fame, the Oglethorpe Athletic Hall of Fame, and the University of North Georgia Athletics Hall of Fame for a pioneering basketball strategy called "Pinholster's wheel offense." The technique, sometimes called the "Pinwheel," is still widely used and moves players around in a circular pattern to improve scoring opportunities.
A basketball player for North Georgia in his youth, Pinholster compiled a 181-67 record as a coach. At Oglethorpe University in 1956, he took over an unfunded men's basketball team that had reportedly lost to a YMCA group. In 1963, Pinholster took his Stormy Petrels to the semifinals of the NCAA Division II tournament. He also coached the U.S. Olympic men's basketball team that won a gold medal at the 1963 Pan American Games. In 1966, Pinholster's Wheel Offense for Basketball became one of the world's most widely translated books soon after it was published, inspiring him to write four subsequent books.
Former head basketball coach Gary Colson once said that "Garland Pinholster, for a period of time, was the best coach in the United States."
Later in life, Pinholster owned supermarkets and served six terms as a Georgia State legislator, and as a member of the Georgia Department of Transportation. He was president of the Atlanta Rotary and had also served as a board member for the Boy Scouts, Goodwill Industries, and Associated Groceries.
The youngest of 12 children, Pinholster was born on Feb. 19, 1928 in Clyattville. His childhood memories included picking cotton, growing tobacco, the year Georgia Power ran an electrical line through his family's small home. According to family lore, he hitchhiked to Dahlonega, Georgia, to pursue his undergraduate degree.
At the University of North Georgia, he played basketball for the Cadets from 1948 until 1950, when the team won the state title. He served as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Army and as a high-school basketball coach. He raised five children, with the late Caroline Isbell Roberts, and he earned a doctorate in education at Louisiana State University.
Pinholster was a member of the Church of the Holy Family in Jasper, Georgia. In addition to coaching at Oglethorpe University, he served as a vice president and as dean of administration. He was especially proud of inviting the first racially integrated basketball game played in Georgia – the 1961 Oglethorpe vs. Rhode Island game – a 64-47 win for the Stormy Petrels.
Pinholster is survived by his loving wife Darsa Hayes Pinholster; Darsa's sisters Dorian Hayes and Janye Beverly Harkins; and his four daughters: Margaret Pinholster, her daughter Teresa Johnson and grandchildren Sage and LiliaRose Johnson; Ginger Pinholster, her partner Michele Biancaniello, and her daughter Caroline M.P. Stahley; Carrie Pinholster Wisniewski, her husband Joseph and their son Bart Wisniewski; and Katie Pinholster and her partner Jonathan Jones.
With Darsa, Pinholster never stopped loving his son John Roberts Pinholster, who died in 2004, at 28. Pinholster will be laid to rest next to John in the Holy Family Memorial Gardens, in a private service officiated by Deacon Katharine Armentrout. Plans will be made for a remembrance event with former members of the Stormy Petrels team – a lifelong group of friends that Pinholster called his "boys."
The family welcomes donations to the Garland Pinholster Fund for Academic and Athletic Excellence at Oglethorpe University: https://alumni.oglethorpe.edu/give