Garrett P. Hayes
1934 - 2020
Garrett Pierce Hayes passed away September 6, 2020 in Palm Coast, Florida. Garrett was born in Harrison, New Jersey, raised in Leonardo, New Jersey, and attended St. Agnes Elementary, Middletown Township High School, and Murray State College in Kentucky.
Garrett proudly served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Franklin D. Roosevelt. After being honorably discharged, Garrett founded Hayes Construction in Middletown Township, which he owned and operated until his retirement.
In 2008, Garrett met the love of his life, Filomena. They married and retired to the Palm Coast region of Florida. He was preceded in death by his brother, John. He leaves behind his loving wife, Filomena, and his sisters, Caitlin H. Gross and Maureen E. Hayes.
Garrett and his wife are lifelong members of the Catholic Church. A Visitation will be held from 12:00pm-1:00pm, followed by the Funeral Mass at 1:00pm, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 4600 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast, FL 32164. Burial services will be held at a later date. The family suggests in lieu of flowers, please make donations in Garrett's memory to the American Heart Association.



Published in Daytona Beach News-Journal from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
